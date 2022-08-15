English
    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3225: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hero MotoCorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3225 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 15, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    HMCL’s operating performance was affected by lower incentives and higher RM cost. Initial green shoots in domestic demand can be seen in the marriage season (Apr-Jun’22), with expectations of a sustaining of demand during the upcoming festive season. We lower our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 14%/4% to reflect: a) a loss of incentive at the Neemrana plant (FY23), b) MTM losses and impairment, and c) higher staff cost.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,225 (15x Sep'24E EPS and INR163 for Hero FinCorp after a 40% holding company discount).

    first published: Aug 15, 2022 05:52 pm
