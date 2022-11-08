English
    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3210: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3210 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 08, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    Q2FY23 results were broadly in-line with expectations with rural demand showing recovery during the festive season. Hero is expected to benefit from premiumisation of its products, stronghold in the economy, executive motorcycle segments, aggressive products offerings in premium bike and scooters segments, and EV launches lined-up this year. Stock is trading at comfortable valuations at a P/E multiple of 13.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.2x its FY2024E estimates, with attractive dividend yield.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Hero MotoCorp Limited (Hero) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,210, led by an expected recovery in rural, semi-urban demand and comfortable valuations.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 11:23 am