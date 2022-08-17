Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3210: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Q1FY23 results were below expectations due to commodity headwinds and lower other incomes. Hero is expected to benefit from premiumisation of its products, stronghold in the economy, executive motorcycle segments, aggressive products offerings in premium bike and scooters segments, and EV launches lined-up this year. Stock is trading at comfortable valuations at a P/E multiple of 14.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.8x its FY2024E estimates, with attractive dividend yield.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Hero MotoCorp Limited (Hero) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,210, led by an expected recovery in rural, semi-urban demand and comfortable valuations.

