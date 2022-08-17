English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3210: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3210 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 17, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    Q1FY23 results were below expectations due to commodity headwinds and lower other incomes. Hero is expected to benefit from premiumisation of its products, stronghold in the economy, executive motorcycle segments, aggressive products offerings in premium bike and scooters segments, and EV launches lined-up this year. Stock is trading at comfortable valuations at a P/E multiple of 14.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.8x its FY2024E estimates, with attractive dividend yield.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Hero MotoCorp Limited (Hero) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,210, led by an expected recovery in rural, semi-urban demand and comfortable valuations.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hero MotoCorp - 160822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.