English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hero MotoCorp: target of Rs 3210: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3210 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    Q4FY22 results reported lower-than-expected EBITDA margin by 90 bps at 11.2%, due to a rise in other operating expenses. Hero is expected to benefit from premiumisation of its products, stronghold in the economy, executive motorcycle segments, aggressive products offerings in premium bike and scooters segments, and EV launches lined-up this year. Stock is trading at comfortable valuations at a P/E multiple of 13.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.7x its FY2024E estimates, with attractive dividend yield of 4.8%.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Hero MotoCorp Limited (Hero) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,210, led by expected recovery in rural, semi-urban demand and comfortable valuation.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 7, 2022 12:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.