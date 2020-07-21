Buy Hero MotoCorp target of Rs 3200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Buoyant rural sentiments would lead to faster recovery for Hero given its higher rural exposure. While near term demand would be impacted by COVID-19; management expects recovery from H2FY21 driven by strong rural sentiments, pent up demand and preference for personal transport in post COVID era. Long term growth levers for 2W industry are intact. Hero is focusing on export markets and premiumisation of product portfolio to drive growth. Valuations at 16.1x FY22 earnings are lower than its long-term historical average. Hero remains our preferred pick in automotive space.

Outlook

We retain Buy rating on Hero Motocorp (Hero) with revised PT of Rs 3,200.







