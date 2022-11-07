Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3175: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero’s 2QFY23 EBITDA margin at 11.4% (-120bps YoY, +20bps QoQ) came lower than our estimates of 12.1%. This was led by a sharp increase in other expenses (+24/19% YoY/QoQ) on account of higher marketing spending for the X-Tec variants. However, revenue at Rs 90.75bn came 3% ahead of our estimates led by higher ASPs (Rs 63.5k, +8/5% YoY/QoQ) on the back of improved mix and price hikes. Post reporting a 20% YoY increase in festive retails, management expects demand momentum to continue led by the upcoming wedding season and healthy rural sentiments. Hero is focusing on regaining its lost market share in the >125cc segment through (1) X-Tec variants in all key models, (2) new model launches in the premium space over the next 2 years, and (3) unveiling its new model under its tie-up with Harvey.

Outlook

Maintain BUY, as we believe Hero will be a key beneficiary of rural recovery and any positive demand from the upcoming marriage season. It will benefit from its increasing focus on exports and premiumization. Also, softening of input costs along with its Leap savings program can lead to margin expansion (we build in 230bps expansion over FY22-25E). Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of Rs 3,175 (at 15x on Sep-24E standalone EPS, Rs 104 for Fincorp and Rs 78 for Ather).

