    Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3175: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hero Motocorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3175 in its research report dated November 05, 2022.

    November 07, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp


    Hero’s 2QFY23 EBITDA margin at 11.4% (-120bps YoY, +20bps QoQ) came lower than our estimates of 12.1%. This was led by a sharp increase in other expenses (+24/19% YoY/QoQ) on account of higher marketing spending for the X-Tec variants. However, revenue at Rs 90.75bn came 3% ahead of our estimates led by higher ASPs (Rs 63.5k, +8/5% YoY/QoQ) on the back of improved mix and price hikes. Post reporting a 20% YoY increase in festive retails, management expects demand momentum to continue led by the upcoming wedding season and healthy rural sentiments. Hero is focusing on regaining its lost market share in the >125cc segment through (1) X-Tec variants in all key models, (2) new model launches in the premium space over the next 2 years, and (3) unveiling its new model under its tie-up with Harvey.


    Outlook


    Maintain BUY, as we believe Hero will be a key beneficiary of rural recovery and any positive demand from the upcoming marriage season. It will benefit from its increasing focus on exports and premiumization. Also, softening of input costs along with its Leap savings program can lead to margin expansion (we build in 230bps expansion over FY22-25E). Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of Rs 3,175 (at 15x on Sep-24E standalone EPS, Rs 104 for Fincorp and Rs 78 for Ather).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 7, 2022 08:48 pm