    Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3150: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hero Motocorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3150 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp


    Hero’s 4QFY22 EBITDA margin at 11.2% (PLe: 11.9%) was impacted due to higher other expenditure (13.1% of sales vs 10.3% QoQ) on account of CSR spends (50-60bps impact). However gross margin expansion of 170bps to 30.7% surprised positively, driven by commodity inflation being softer than price hikes taken. Management expects turnaround in coming months with economy picking up. The company will continue to navigate margin pressure (in 1HFY23) through price hikes, cost savings and premuimisation. We maintain BUY, as we believe Hero will benefit from (1) rural recovery and wedding season demand (2) increasing focus on exports and premiumisation (3) incremental savings through Leap savings program leading to margin expansion and (4) success in EV via investment in Ather, in-house mass product (Vida) and JV with Gogoro.


    Outlook


    Our EBITDA margin estimates contracts by 60/10bps for FY23/24, considering the impact of commodity inflation. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of Rs 3,150 (at 15x on FY24E standalone EPS, Rs 143 for Fincorp and Rs 63 for Ather).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 5, 2022 08:33 pm
