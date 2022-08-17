Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3130: Prabhudas Lilladher

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero’s 1QFY23 EBITDA margin at 11.2% (flat QoQ PLe: 11.7%) came below our expectations and was impacted by higher raw material costs (gross margin contraction of ~350bps QoQ). However, management expects margin expansion in the quarters ahead led by commodity cost softening, consistent price hikes and increase in volumes. It targets EBITDA margin recovery to at least 14% vs ~11% currently. Festive season is expected to be healthy on the back of normal monsoons and increase in crop prices. The company is increasing its focus of premiumisation through its XTec models, which are 7- 10% higher in price than the standard ones. We maintain BUY, as we believe Hero will benefit from (1) rural recovery and festive season demand (2) increasing focus on exports and premiumisation (3) incremental savings through Leap savings program leading to margin expansion and (4) success in EV via investment in Ather, in-house mass product (Vida) and JV with Gogoro.

Outlook

Our estimates are largely unchanged. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of Rs 3,130 (at 15x on FY24E standalone EPS, Rs 143 for Fincorp and Rs 63 for Ather).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hero Motocorp - 160822 - prabhu