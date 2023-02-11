English
    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hero MotoCorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3100 in its research report dated February 08, 2023.

    February 11, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero MotoCorp

    HMCL’s 3QFY22 operating performance was broadly inline, driven by better realizations despite negative volume growth. HMCL is focused on gaining back the market share, driven by premiumization in the existing portfolio and new launches in the ICE/EVs categories.

    Outlook

    We maintain our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,100 (15x Dec'24E EPS + INR166/INR86 for Hero FinCorp/Ather after the 20% holding company discount).