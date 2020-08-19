172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3100-hdfc-securities-5722901.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3100: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Hero Motocorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3100 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Hero Motocorp


While 1QFY21 PAT was weak at Rs 613mn (-90% YoY), the management highlighted that demand is back to pre-COVID level in 2QFY21. Hero has gained market share in the quarter, led by rising demand in rural/semi-urban markets and ramp-up in production. The OEM's foray into the premium segment has got off to an encouraging start, and it is targeting double-digit market share in it.


Outlook


We reiterate BUY (please see our recent note: 'Xtreme' measures, looking beyond COVID).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:06 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.