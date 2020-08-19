Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3100: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Hero Motocorp

While 1QFY21 PAT was weak at Rs 613mn (-90% YoY), the management highlighted that demand is back to pre-COVID level in 2QFY21. Hero has gained market share in the quarter, led by rising demand in rural/semi-urban markets and ramp-up in production. The OEM's foray into the premium segment has got off to an encouraging start, and it is targeting double-digit market share in it.

Outlook

We reiterate BUY (please see our recent note: 'Xtreme' measures, looking beyond COVID).

