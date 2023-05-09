Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3006: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp
HMCL targets to launch its EV products in over 100 cities in CY23.. After reporting a 140-bps q-o-q expansion in EBITDA margin in Q4FY23, HMCL continues to aspire for 14%-16% EBITDA margins. With a 4% dividend yield, the stock trades at a P/E multiple of 13.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.3x its FY25 estimates.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy on Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) with an unchanged target price of Rs 3,006 on factoring a 15.4% earning CAGR, its aggressive plans for EV segment, new product launches and a healthy dividend pay-out.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.