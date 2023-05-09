English
    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3006: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3006 in its research report dated May 05, 2023.

    May 09, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
    HMCL targets to launch its EV products in over 100 cities in CY23.. After reporting a 140-bps q-o-q expansion in EBITDA margin in Q4FY23, HMCL continues to aspire for 14%-16% EBITDA margins. With a 4% dividend yield, the stock trades at a P/E multiple of 13.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.3x its FY25 estimates.

    We maintain a Buy on Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) with an unchanged target price of Rs 3,006 on factoring a 15.4% earning CAGR, its aggressive plans for EV segment, new product launches and a healthy dividend pay-out.

