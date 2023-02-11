English
    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3006: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3006 in its research report dated February 08, 2023.

    February 11, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp

    Operating performance was inline as EV business has impacted blended EBIDTA margin by 70 bps, else IC business performed well at operating front. HMCL aims to surpass two-wheeler industry’s revenue growth in FY24 led by its leadership position and improved product mix. Post successful launch of premium electric scooter VIDA in 3 cities, HMCL plans to expand EV product portfolio in coming years.

    Outlook

    We maintain Buy on stock with downward revised target price of Rs 3,006 and believe that rural recovery is key for outperformance from here. Stock trades at P/E of 13.5x and EV/ EBIDTA of 6.6x its Fy2025 estimates.