Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero MotoCorp

HMCL’s operating performance was affected due to higher other expenses (non-recurring), diluted by stable RM costs and price hikes. Initial green shoots in domestic demand may be seen in the marriage season (AprJun’22) and during mini-festivals. We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 13%/8% to reflect the price hikes and cost cutting initiatives taken by HMCL.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,000/share (~15x Mar’24E EPS + INR168/share for Hero FinCorp).

