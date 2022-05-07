 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3000: Motilal Oswal

May 07, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hero MotoCorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero MotoCorp

HMCL’s operating performance was affected due to higher other expenses (non-recurring), diluted by stable RM costs and price hikes. Initial green shoots in domestic demand may be seen in the marriage season (AprJun’22) and during mini-festivals. We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 13%/8% to reflect the price hikes and cost cutting initiatives taken by HMCL.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,000/share (~15x Mar’24E EPS + INR168/share for Hero FinCorp).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
