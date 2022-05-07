English
    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hero MotoCorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    HMCL’s operating performance was affected due to higher other expenses (non-recurring), diluted by stable RM costs and price hikes. Initial green shoots in domestic demand may be seen in the marriage season (AprJun’22) and during mini-festivals. We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 13%/8% to reflect the price hikes and cost cutting initiatives taken by HMCL.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,000/share (~15x Mar’24E EPS + INR168/share for Hero FinCorp).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2022 01:32 pm
