    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hero MotoCorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 07, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    HMCL’s 2QFY22 performance was broadly in-line, as QoQ volume recovery and commodity costs benefits supported margin recovery. The company has recorded a 20% retail sales growth over the 32-day festive season and the demand momentum is expected to continue, led by the season. We lower our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 3%/2% as we tweak our volumes, realization, and margin estimates.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,000 (15x Sep'24E EPS + INR175 for Hero FinCorp after the 20% holding company discount).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hero MotoCorp - 05-11-2022 - moti

    first published: Nov 7, 2022 10:38 pm