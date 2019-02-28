Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported a mixed Q3FY19 performance Total 2-W sales volume for the quarter came in at 18.0 lakh units, up 5.3% YoY. Scooter sales volume was at 1.8 lakh units, down 18.4% YoY. Motorcycle sales volume was at 16.2 lakh units, up 8.8% YoY Consequent net sales were at RS 7,865 crore, up 7.7% YoY, with blended realisations (ASP) for the quarter amounting to RS 43,720/unit vs. RS 42,600/unit in Q2FY19 and RS 42,745/unit in Q3FY18 EBITDA in Q3FY19 was at RS 1,105 crore, down 4.6% YoY with corresponding EBITDA margins at 14.0% (vs. RS 1,158 crore, 15.9% YoY). Higher other expenses dented margins sequentially, driven by higher advertising and promotion (A&P) spends. Consequent PAT for Q3FY19 was at RS 769.1 crore, down 4.5% YoY The company also announced an interim dividend of RS 55/share with record date for the same fixed at February 12, 2019.

Outlook

We value HMCL at RS 3,000 i.e. 15x P/E on FY20E EPS of RS 200/share and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We also drive comfort on HMCL from attractive dividend yield of ~4%, CFO yield of ~8% and FCF yield of ~6%.

