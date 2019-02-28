App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported a mixed Q3FY19 performance Total 2-W sales volume for the quarter came in at 18.0 lakh units, up 5.3% YoY. Scooter sales volume was at 1.8 lakh units, down 18.4% YoY. Motorcycle sales volume was at 16.2 lakh units, up 8.8% YoY Consequent net sales were at RS 7,865 crore, up 7.7% YoY, with blended realisations (ASP) for the quarter amounting to RS 43,720/unit vs. RS 42,600/unit in Q2FY19 and RS 42,745/unit in Q3FY18 EBITDA in Q3FY19 was at RS 1,105 crore, down 4.6% YoY with corresponding EBITDA margins at 14.0% (vs. RS 1,158 crore, 15.9% YoY). Higher other expenses dented margins sequentially, driven by higher advertising and promotion (A&P) spends. Consequent PAT for Q3FY19 was at RS 769.1 crore, down 4.5% YoY The company also announced an interim dividend of RS 55/share with record date for the same fixed at February 12, 2019.


Outlook


We value HMCL at RS 3,000 i.e. 15x P/E on FY20E EPS of RS 200/share and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We also drive comfort on HMCL from attractive dividend yield of ~4%, CFO yield of ~8% and FCF yield of ~6%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.