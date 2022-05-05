English
    Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2991: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Hero Motocorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2991 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Hero Motocorp


    Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) has reported revenue slightly above our estimates in Q4FY22, while both EBITDA and PAT are below estimates. Standalone revenue stood at INR 74,217 Mn, against our estimate of INR 73,831 Mn registering a de-growth of 5.9% QoQ/ 14.6% YoY. EBITDA stood at INR 8,276 Mn, against our estimate of INR 9,042 Mn, Registering a de-growth of 13.8%QoQ/31.7%YoY. On the margins front, EBITDA margin contracted by 103bps QoQ/ 279bps YoY to 11.2%, against our estimate of 12.2%. On account of inflationary pressure of commodity costs as well as negative operating leverage. Standalone PAT saw a decrease of 8.6%QoQ/27.5% YoY to INR 6,271Mn against our estimate of INR 6,571 Mn. EPS stood at INR 31.4 in Q4FY22 against INR 38.8 in Q3FY22 (INR 43.3 in Q4FY21).The total volumes (Motorcycles + Scooters) de-grew by 24% YoY/10.2% QoQ to 1,188,884 units. The company realizations grew 12.7% YoY/3.8% QoQ led by improved product mix, price hikes, and higher spare parts revenue. The company EBITDA per Vehicle was decreased by 9.9% YoY/6.3% QoQ of INR 6,961 against 7,723 in Q4FY21.The company has recommended a final dividend of INR 35 per share.



    Outlook


    We value Hero MotoCorp at a PE of 18x to its FY24E EPS of INR 166, which yields a revised target price of INR 2,991 (earlier target price; INR 3,738). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations
    first published: May 5, 2022 12:12 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.