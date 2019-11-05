App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2975: LKP Research

LKP Research is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2975 in its research report dated October 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

LKP Research's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Total net revenues in the quarter went down by 16.7% yoy and 5.7% qoq as volumes were down by 20% yoy and 8.3% qoq in the quarter. Net realizations were up by 4.9% yoy on price hike taken in July and new launches launched recently. RM costs to sales came down to 67.7% as against 69.3% yoy as the impact of softening RM prices was felt in the quarter. Employee costs moved up to 6.2% of sales v/s 4.8% yoy, as company introduced VRS scheme for employees and has considered a provision of ₹0.61 bn during the quarter. Other expenses to sales inched up to 11.6% v/s 10.8% on higher discounts and advertising expenses. Margins came in at 14.5% which were better than street expectations on cost optimization, softer commodity costs and LEAP program. Corporate tax cuts by GOI led to a 14.8% tax rate which according to the management; will normalize to 25% for full year. Reported PAT was down by 10.3% yoy at ₹8.7 bn. Adjusted for one off items, PAT came in at ₹9.34 bn, down 4% yoy.


Outlook


We expect an improvement in margins in FY21 as pent up demand will have result in operating leverage. Reduction in corporate tax along with improved outlook on volumes leads us to raise our estimates and target price. Maintain BUY with a target of ₹2,975.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #LKP Research #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.