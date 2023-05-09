English
    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2965: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hero MotoCorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2965 in its research report dated May 06, 2023.

    May 09, 2023
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero MotoCorp

    HMCL posted in-line revenue in 4QFY23. EBITDA margin expanded ~190bp YoY to 13% (est. 12%), aided by lower RM, LEAP savings and operating leverage. We believe that rural recovery (amid elections and the ongoing marriage season) and new product launches every quarter should help HMCL gain further market share (already up 3% in 4Q). We upgrade our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 5.1%/4.8% due to expectations of a better mix and LEAP savings.

    We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,965 (14x Mar’25E EPS + INR168/INR86 for Hero FinCorp/Ather after 20% holding company discount).

