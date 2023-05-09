Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2965: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero MotoCorp

HMCL posted in-line revenue in 4QFY23. EBITDA margin expanded ~190bp YoY to 13% (est. 12%), aided by lower RM, LEAP savings and operating leverage. We believe that rural recovery (amid elections and the ongoing marriage season) and new product launches every quarter should help HMCL gain further market share (already up 3% in 4Q). We upgrade our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 5.1%/4.8% due to expectations of a better mix and LEAP savings.

Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,965 (14x Mar’25E EPS + INR168/INR86 for Hero FinCorp/Ather after 20% holding company discount).

