    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2940: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2940 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 05, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Hero MotoCorp


    Q4FY22 EBITDA declined by 32% yoy to Rs8.3bn, 14% below estimates, affected by higher other expenses due to the bunching up of CSR expenses and Vida brand launch costs. Revenue fell 15% to Rs74.2bn, in line with estimates. We expect a 12% volume CAGR in the domestic market over FY22-24E, supported by a pickup in rural demand and the opening of educational institutions/offices. In addition, exports are expected to see a 17% CAGR, owing to improved penetration in the Africa and Latin America regions. HMCL will aggressively focus on the EV space through own products (first launch by Jul’22), a joint development with Gogoro for a swappable battery model (launch by end of FY23) and investments in Ather Energy. It has set up an E-2W and battery assembly facility at its Andhra Pradesh plant.



    Outlook


    Stock catalysts include a rebound in 2W demand and incremental announcements on the EV business. Retain Buy with a TP of Rs2,940 (Rs2,850 earlier), based on 15x core Jun’24E EPS (Mar’23E EPS earlier), net cash of Rs437/share and the value of investments at Rs119/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations
    first published: May 5, 2022 07:54 pm
