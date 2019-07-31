App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2875: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Hero Motocorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2875 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Hero Motocorp


Revenue at Rs 80.3bn (-9/+2% YoY/QoQ) was higher than our estimates as realisations increased 4% YoY to Rs 43.5k, aided by price hikes. EBITDA margin came in at 14.4% (-120bps YoY, +90bps QoQ). The reduction in other expense ratio (-170bp QoQ) surprised despite sluggish vols as the co saved on logistics and ad spends. This more than offset the 60bps QoQ decline in gross margin. Contribution from spares reduced 230bps QoQ, which impacted RM cost. Softer commodity prices will be a tailwind over 2H.


Outlook


1QFY20 operating performance was a beat as margins at 14.4% were up +90bps QoQ on improved cost management. Amidst an uncertain environment, Hero is addressing white spaces in its portfolio and upgrading its existing products. Re-iterate BUY, with a TP of Rs 2,875 (16x FY21 EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

