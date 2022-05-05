English
    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2833: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2833 in its research report date May 04, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Hero MotoCorp


    HMCL’s 4QFY22 EBITDA missed our/street estimates by 5‐7% to Rs8.3b leading to margins miss at 11.2% (est 11.8%, ‐100bp QoQ). However, HMCL’s gross margins delivery continues to surprise positively with gross margins expanding ~170bp QoQ to 30.7% (est 29.2%). This was led by cost savings through LEAP (~300bp) and price hikes. While this is commendable, lag impact of 4QFY22 RM inflation coupled with limited ability to take price hike considering current demand situation should keep margins under pressure in coming quarters. HMCL’s current valuation of ~12.4x of FY24 EPS largely reflects in its weak franchise in scooters (‐650bp MS loss), premium (ex RE market share gain ~80bp) over last 5 years, despite multiple launches and low exports base. With expectation of strong demand recovery in 2Ws (4Q retails for HCML surpassing wholesale), should result in op leverage benefits for the company against near term RM headwinds. This coupled with company’s effective cost cutting efforts through LEAP savings should result in ~260bp margins expansion over FY22‐24E. We upgrade our EPS est by 1.9%/0.4% for FY23/24 to factor in higher spares and accessories sales.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs2,833 (Rs2,825 earlier) based on ~14x Mar’24 EPS plus Rs101 for Hero FinCorp post 30% discount. Any success on HMCL’s 3‐pronged EV strategy can be a key re‐rating trigger.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 5, 2022 08:52 pm
