English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2826: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2826 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 04, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    LKP Research's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    Hero posted robust weak set of numbers in Q4, which were in line with expectations. However we witnessed strong bounce back in gross margins (30.7% vs 29.6% yoy and 29% qoq) which was a very positive sign. Going forward, we expect strong bounce back in Q1 and thereafter as we believe the pandemic is behind us and normalcy has prevailed. Demand levers post pandemic are intact with rural story remaining strong. Also the radical shift to personal mobility from shared mobility is leading the demand. Due to this till now the first time buyers were increasing, but now the replacement demand is also moving up, fuelling the overall demand. Financing has also become easier, which is also a driver for a broad based growth. Also, with a better level of inventory (6-7 weeks), ramping up of production, improving demand, new launches and low base, we expect FY23 to post a solid growth after a weak FY22. HD agreement would provide a fillip to Heros ambitions to win a respectable position in the premium range of motorcycles, although in mid to long term.



    Outlook


    We therefore maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs2,826. The company has also announced a healthy dividend of Rs95/share (payout ratio of 77%).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #LKP Research #Recommendations
    first published: May 4, 2022 09:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.