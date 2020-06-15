App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2649 LKP Research

LKP Research is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2649 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

LKP Research's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Topline de-grew by 20.9% yoy as volumes saw 25.7% yoy fall, while realizations grew by 5% on the back of higher volume of BS 6 vehicles and a slight price hike taken in the quarter. Input costs to sales witnessed a surge to 69.2% as it included Rs1.1 bn of one-off charge pertaining to dealer discounts and concessions. Due to this impact, EBITDA margins fell at all time low of 10.6%. In absence of this one off, margins would have come to 13.5%. Also there was Rs670 mn of GST refund associated with Neemrana plant included in other operating income. As depreciation expenses grew by 16.3% yoy, PBT declined by 40% yoy and PAT declined by 15% to Rs6.2 bn in line with operating underperformance.



Outlook


We reduce our target and estimates in line with COVID but maintain BUY with a target price of Rs2,649 (@15x FY 20E earnings).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 10:39 am

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #LKP Research #Recommendations

