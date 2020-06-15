Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2649 LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Topline de-grew by 20.9% yoy as volumes saw 25.7% yoy fall, while realizations grew by 5% on the back of higher volume of BS 6 vehicles and a slight price hike taken in the quarter. Input costs to sales witnessed a surge to 69.2% as it included Rs1.1 bn of one-off charge pertaining to dealer discounts and concessions. Due to this impact, EBITDA margins fell at all time low of 10.6%. In absence of this one off, margins would have come to 13.5%. Also there was Rs670 mn of GST refund associated with Neemrana plant included in other operating income. As depreciation expenses grew by 16.3% yoy, PBT declined by 40% yoy and PAT declined by 15% to Rs6.2 bn in line with operating underperformance.

Outlook

We reduce our target and estimates in line with COVID but maintain BUY with a target price of Rs2,649 (@15x FY 20E earnings).



