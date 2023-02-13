Buy Hero Motocorp of Rs 3380: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero Motocorp’s Q3FY23 EBITDA declined by 4% YoY to Rs9.2bn, coming in 3% below our estimates, on higher spends in the emerging business unit. Revenue increased by 2% to Rs80.3bn, in line with estimates. We maintain our positive stance, underpinned by: 1) expectations of 8% volume CAGR over FY23-25E on a cyclical upturn in domestic 2Ws and new products; 2) margin expansion of 160bps over FY23-25E emanating from better scale and cost savings; and 4) inexpensive valuations. The stock trades at P/E of 15x/14x on FY24/25 estimates.

Outlook

We reaffirm BUY on the stock, with TP of Rs3,380/sh (unchanged), based on 17x core FY25E EPS and value of investments/cash at Rs517/share. Key downside risks: lower-thanexpected demand in key geographies, increased competitive intensity, failure of new products, and adverse movement in commodity prices/currency rates.

