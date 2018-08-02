Buy Heritage Foods; target of Rs 903: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Heritage Foods

Heritage Foods (HFL) reported Q1FY19 revenue growth of ~4% YoY (3% below estimate) on a high base (~32% growth driven by incremental volumes from Reliance Dairy in Q1FY18), but value-added dairy products (VADP) posted solid ~18% YoY growth. EBITDA margin expanded ~280bps, lifting EBITDA ~71% YoY (in line with our estimate) on the back of lower procurement cost, a favourable sales mix and improved performance of Reliance Dairy. While volume offtake growth took a hit owing to deepening penetration of new entrants/unorganized players in the current soft milk price environment, management guided for ~10% and ~15%-plus volume growth in liquid milk and VADP, respectively.

Outlook

Furthermore, HFL is focusing on marketing campaigns and processing capacity & distribution expansion to achieve its targets under “Vision 2022”. Hence, we estimate ~37% EBITDA CAGR over FY18–20. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR903.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.