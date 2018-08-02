App
Stocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heritage Foods; target of Rs 903: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Heritage Foods has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 903 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Heritage Foods


Heritage Foods (HFL) reported Q1FY19 revenue growth of ~4% YoY (3% below estimate) on a high base (~32% growth driven by incremental volumes from Reliance Dairy in Q1FY18), but value-added dairy products (VADP) posted solid ~18% YoY growth. EBITDA margin expanded ~280bps, lifting EBITDA ~71% YoY (in line with our estimate) on the back of lower procurement cost, a favourable sales mix and improved performance of Reliance Dairy. While volume offtake growth took a hit owing to deepening penetration of new entrants/unorganized players in the current soft milk price environment, management guided for ~10% and ~15%-plus volume growth in liquid milk and VADP, respectively.


Outlook


Furthermore, HFL is focusing on marketing campaigns and processing capacity & distribution expansion to achieve its targets under “Vision 2022”. Hence, we estimate ~37% EBITDA CAGR over FY18–20. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR903.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:38 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Heritage Foods

