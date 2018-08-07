App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heritage Foods; target of Rs 795: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Heritage Foods has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated August 03, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Heritage Foods


Heritage foods Ltd posted its Q1FY19 which was below our expectation. Net revenue stood at INR 6.4 Bn (+4.1% YoY), as against our estimates of INR 7 Bn, mainly due to a recovery in demand resulting from reduced prices for dairy products. EBIDTA was at INR 460 Mn (+70.9% YoY), with OPM at 7.2% (+280 bps YoY). Reduction in milk prices and lower operating expenses has resulted in better margins. PAT for Q1FY19 stood at INR 207.9 Mn (+12% YoY), with NPM at 3.2% (+23 bps YoY). Higher tax out go (+88% YoY) and a surge in interest cost (+41.4% YoY) has impacted the PAT margin.


Outlook
At CMP of INR 620, we recommend a “BUY” rating on the stock with target price of INR 795 and upside of 28.2%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Buy #Heritage Foods #KR Choksey #Recommendations

