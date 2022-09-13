English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Heranba Industries; target of Rs 745: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Heranba Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 745 in its research report dated September 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 13, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Heranba Industries


    The company is a crop protection chemical manufacturer, exporter and marketing company based out of Vapi, Gujarat, with Corporate and Administration Offices in Mumbai. It manufactures Intermediates, Technicals and Formulations & is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids. Its Pesticides range includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and public health products for pest control. The company’s business mix include: Domestic Institutional sales of Technicals (35%), Technicals Exports (32%), Domestic Formulations (23%) and Formulations Exports (10%). The company reported disappointing set of numbers for the quarter under review with revenue growth of 3.0% year-on-year to ₹3,619 million on standalone basis due to challenging macro-economic developments and late onset of monsoon in the domestic market. However, the management highlighted that the company’s products are experiencing a pickup in demand due to good rainfall across India and a healthy reservoir level, setting a positive sentiment for the agro chemical industry. On profitability front, the EBITDA from operations for the quarter declined by 28.6% year-on-year at ₹463 million with an operating margin of 12.8%. The company achieved the reported PAT of ₹337 million, a decline of 28.9% year-on-year with a net margin of 9.3% translating into EPS of ₹8.42 per share for the quarter.



    Outlook


    We are positive on Heranba Industries Ltd, the company has diverse product range, strong margins, strong balance sheet, capacity expansion and further opportunities from off patent products in highly regulated markets. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹745 per share.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 Heranba Industries was quoting at Rs 587.60, up Rs 13.00, or 2.26 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 590.00 and an intraday low of Rs 574.85.


    It was trading with volumes of 12,362 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,135 shares, an increase of 101.50 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.27 percent or Rs 1.55 at Rs 574.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 835.00 and 52-week low Rs 505.55 on 23 September, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 29.63 percent below its 52-week high and 16.23 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,351.19 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Heranba Industries - 130922 - anand

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Heranba Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 06:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.