Buy Heranba Industries; target of Rs 1073: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Heranba Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1073 in its research report dated January 19, 2022.

Broker Research
January 20, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital's research report on Heranba Industries


Heranba Industries Ltd. is a crop protection chemical manufacturer, exporter and marketing company. The manufacturing facilities are located in Vapi and at Sarigam near Vapi. It is currently expanding its capacity at Sarigam and also possess additional land bank at Saykha, Dahej for future capacity expansion. We initiate coverage on the company given its leadership position in the pyrethroids market, upcoming facility expansion and entry into newer geographies.


Outlook


Also, the company will periodically introduce new products every year. Factoring in its sinewy growth, we value the company at a P/E multiple of 15x its FY24E EPS of INR 71.6 and arrive at a Target Price of INR 1,073 per share. Accordingly, we recommend a BUY rating on the shares of Heranba Industries Ltd.


At 14:48 hrs Heranba Industries was quoting at Rs 735.00, up Rs 2.05, or 0.28 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 744.15 and an intraday low of Rs 729.60.

It was trading with volumes of 13,268 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 11,297 shares, an increase of 17.45 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.15 percent or Rs 8.30 at Rs 732.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 944.95 and 52-week low Rs 602.85 on 05 March, 2021 and 06 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.22 percent below its 52-week high and 21.92 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,940.99 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #Heranba Industries #Recommendations
first published: Jan 20, 2022 12:42 pm

