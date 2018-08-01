App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heidelberg Cements; target of Rs 186: Chola Securities

Chola Securities is bullish on Heidelberg Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 186 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Chola Securities's research report on Heidelberg Cements


HCIL’s revenue grew by 22% YoY to INR 5.4bn due to growth in sales volume coupled with superior realizations. The company posted a 15% YoY growth in sales volume to 1.26mn ton aided by pick-up in construction activities, better sand availability in most parts of the central India especially in Uttar Pradesh. Realization per ton increased by 7% YoY (2.5% QoQ) to INR 4,287/tn. Trade and Non-trade mix of the company is currently at ~83:17.


Outlook


Heidelberg's capacity utilisation stood at 92% and it is expected to improve further from current high levels due to higher demand led by increase in infrastructure spending and affordable housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. At CMP, the stock trades at EV/EBITDA of 9.1X and 7.7X of FY19 & 20E respectively. We rate the stock a BUY with a price target of INR 186 assigning a EV/EBITDA multiple of 9X FY20E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #Chola Securities #Heidelberg Cements #Recommendations

