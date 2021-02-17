MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 266: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Heidelberg Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 266 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

Broker Research
February 17, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Heidelberg Cement


Heidelberg Cement’s (HEIM) 3QFY21 revenue grew by 9% YoY to INR 5.95bn led by both higher sales volume and realisation. However, EBITDA came in flat YoY at INR 1.20bn as input cost inflated (due to OLBC maintenance work at Damoh). Further, the higher tax outgo led to APAT falling 2% YoY to INR 0.64bn. Net cash balance increased to INR 2.2bn in Dec’20 vs net debt of INR 71mn in Mar’20. We continue to like HEIM for its retail presence in the lucrative central market, increased volume growth visibility and a net cash balance sheet.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of INR 266/share (8.5x Dec’22E EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Heidelberg Cement #Recommendations
first published: Feb 17, 2021 02:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.