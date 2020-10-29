172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-heidelberg-cement-target-of-rs-236-anand-rathi-6035741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 236: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Heidelberg Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 236 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Heidelberg Cement


With its greater focus on prices and to improve its premium positioning, Heidelberg’s volumes declined 2.3% y/y, leading to revenue falling 1.3% y/y. Higher realisations and cost optimisation, however, pushed up EBITDA/ton 6.4% y/y. The proposed loan to Zuari will generate higher other income and enable utilisation of MAT credit for the next 1.5-2 years. The net-debt-free balance sheet and negative working capital are positives, though we are concerned about slowing volume growth.


Outlook


We retain our Buy, with a target of Rs236 (earlier Rs231)


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Heidelberg Cement #Recommendations

