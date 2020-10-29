172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-heidelberg-cement-target-of-rs-234-hdfc-securities-6034201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 234: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Heidelberg Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 234 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Heidelberg Cement


Heidelberg Cement’s (HEIM) revenue fell 2% YoY to Rs 5.14bn, as sales volume fell 2% (focus on better pricing sales). However, healthy realisation and low opex further boosted EBITDA/APAT by 3/7% YoY to Rs 1.26/0.62bn. Balance sheet remains strong – with negative cash conversion of 22 days and net cash on books increasing to ~Rs 1.8bn.


Outlook


We continue to like HEIM for its retail presence in the lucrative central market, increased volume growth visibility, superior margin and return ratios and a net cash balance sheet. We maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs 234/sh (8.5x Sep’22E EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 12:48 pm

#Buy #HDFC Securities #Heidelberg Cement #Recommendations

