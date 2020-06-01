App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Heidelberg Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Heidelberg Cement


Heidelberg Cement India (HCIL) reported a better-than-expected performance, especially on the profitability front. Revenues fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 509.3 crore, led by a 10% dip in volumes. Owing to suspension of operations in the ending days of March, volumes dipped 10% YoY to 1.09 MT. However, realisations stayed elevated, increasing 5.8% YoY to Rs 4,672/t. Higher realisations were on the back of healthy price environment prevailing in the central region. This led to further expansion in EBITDA margins, which improved to 24.8% in the quarter, up 318 bps YoY. EBITDA/t increased 21% YoY to Rs 1,164. On an absolute basis, EBITDA rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 126.9 crore while PAT increased 8.9% YoY to Rs 66.3 crore. The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 6/share for FY20 that will be paid subject to approval in the AGM.



Outlook


HCIL is one of the companies that ticks all the right boxes – healthy profitability, strong balance sheet, robust return ratios and strong retail presence. While minor hiccups in the form of de-growth are expected in FY21, the company is expected to rebound strongly in FY22. We maintain our BUY rating and upgrade our target price to Rs 200/share, (9x FY22E EV/EBITDA, implying an EV/t of $105).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Buy #Heidelberg Cement #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

