Buy Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 200: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India

Heidelberg cement (HEIM) reported strong set of Q1FY19 earnings with highest ever EBITDA/t of Rs915 (PLe:Rs793), up 76% YoY/1.7% QoQ. Beat was largely on the back of lower than expected energy costs. We increase our FY19e/FY20e EPS estimates by 6%/8% to factor in lower costs and higher realisations.

Outlook

Our BUY rating on HEIM remains intact given the strong outlook on Central region, quality operations and attractive valuations. Reiterate BUY with TP of Rs200, EV/EBITDA of 10x FY20e.

