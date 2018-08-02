App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 200: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Heidelberg Cement India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India

Heidelberg cement (HEIM) reported strong set of Q1FY19 earnings with highest ever EBITDA/t of Rs915 (PLe:Rs793), up 76% YoY/1.7% QoQ. Beat was largely on the back of lower than expected energy costs. We increase our FY19e/FY20e EPS estimates by 6%/8% to factor in lower costs and higher realisations.

Outlook

Our BUY rating on HEIM remains intact given the strong outlook on Central region, quality operations and attractive valuations. Reiterate BUY with TP of Rs200, EV/EBITDA of 10x FY20e.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:40 pm

tags #Buy #Heidelberg Cement India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

