Buy Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 200: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India

Heidelberg cement (HEIM) reported Q2FY19 earnings in line with our estimates. It reported highest ever EBITDA/t of Rs979 (PLe:Rs985), up 27% YoY/7% QoQ. HEIM maintained its strong hold on costs with increase limited to 3% despite steep increase in energy and logistics costs. Increase in power generation from Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) plant and optimization of lead distance helped contain the cost and improve Net sales realisations. HEIM expects further savings in energy cost with the start of power supply from other sources at cheaper rates. Market has apprehensions on HEIM's volume growth due to absence of capacity expansion. However, we believe that it can easily show volume growth in the range of 4-5% for next couple of years on the back of debottlenecking and efficiency improvements.

Outlook

With the increase in region's price levels and stable costs, we upgrade our earnings estimates for FY19e/FY20e by 7%/5%. Led by strong outlook on Central region, quality operations and attractive valuations, we reiterate BUY with TP of Rs200, EV/EBITDA of 9x FY20e.

