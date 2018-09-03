Buy Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 194: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on Heidelberg Cement India

The company has reported a production volume growth of more than 10%, higher than the industry which reported a production volume growth of 8.7% in the last twelve months. Post the ban on sand mining in Uttar Pradesh (which accounts for 65-70% of demand in the region), demand had slowed down considerably. However , these issues have been resolved and coupled with upcoming state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, demand is expected to pick up (~6.5% in FY19). Due to limited expansion potential in the region (due to only one limestone cluster in Satna, MP), incumbent major players continue to enjoy higher realisation than other regions.

Outlook

At CMP of 162/share, HCIL trades at an EV/EBITDA of 7.3x on FY20E earnings and an EV/Ton of $95.9 on FY20E capacity. We value HCIL’s present capacity of 5.4mt at EV/Ton of $100 (asset-based) and EV/EBITDA at 10x (earnings-based) to reach at an average target price of INR 194/share, giving a potential upside of 19.8%.

