App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 194: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities bullish on Heidelberg Cement India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 194 in its research report dated August 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nalanda Securities' research report on Heidelberg Cement India


The company has reported a production volume growth of more than 10%, higher than the industry which reported a production volume growth of 8.7% in the last twelve months. Post the ban on sand mining in Uttar Pradesh (which accounts for 65-70% of demand in the region), demand had slowed down considerably. However , these issues have been resolved and coupled with upcoming state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, demand is expected to pick up (~6.5% in FY19). Due to limited expansion potential in the region (due to only one limestone cluster in Satna, MP), incumbent major players continue to enjoy higher realisation than other regions.


Outlook


At CMP of 162/share, HCIL trades at an EV/EBITDA of 7.3x on FY20E earnings and an EV/Ton of $95.9 on FY20E capacity. We value HCIL’s present capacity of 5.4mt at EV/Ton of $100 (asset-based) and EV/EBITDA at 10x (earnings-based) to reach at an average target price of INR 194/share, giving a potential upside of 19.8%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #Buy #Heidelberg Cement India #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.