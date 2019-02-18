App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 190: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Heidelberg Cement India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India


Heidelberg cement (HEIM) reported strong set of Q3FY19 earnings. Led by better than expected realisations, EBITDA/t beat our estimates by over 9% at Rs875 (PLe:Rs800), up 41% YoY. HEIM maintained its strong hold on costs with increase limited to 2.5% YoY despite steep increase in pet coke and diesel costs. Optimisation of logistics, rationalization of employee cost and other fixed overheads, increase in share of power from Waste heat recovery (WHR) plant helped contain the cost. Market has apprehensions on HEIM's volume growth due to absence of capacity expansion. However, we believe that it can easily show volume growth in the range of 4-5% for next couple of years through debottlenecking of capacity by 0.3mn-0.4mn tonnes and efficiency improvements.


Outlook


We remain positive on the demand outlook in Central region on the back of strong govt spending on rural and affordable housing/infrastructure sector and better sentiments compared to other regions. Led by strong outlook on Central region, quality operations and attractive valuations, we reiterate BUY with TP of Rs190, EV/EBITDA of 9x FY21e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 18, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Buy #Heidelberg Cement India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

