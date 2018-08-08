Buy HEG; target of Rs 5000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HEG

HEG has been one of the good wealth creators for investors with the stock price nearly multiplying ~9x since our Company Update in August-2017. Strong demand for graphite electrodes from the EAF steel making route amid supply constraints has led to a sharp increase in graphite electrodes prices thereby resulting in healthy profitability. The continued favourable operating environment puts domestic player like HEG in a sweet spot.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. A strong balance sheet and robust cash flow generation and a healthy dividend payout, going forward, reiterate our positive stance on the company.

