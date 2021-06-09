MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy HEG; target of Rs 2800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on HEG recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated June 07, 2021.

Broker Research
June 09, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on HEG


For Q4FY21, HEG’s standalone topline came in at Rs 380 crore, up 2% YoY, 19% QoQ. However, at the EBITDA level, the company reported a loss of Rs 5 crore. Other income for the quarter was at Rs 25 crore. Ensuing net loss for the quarter was at Rs 7 crore. The Q4FY21 performance was impacted by a sharp rise in other expenses. Other expenses for Q4FY21 were at Rs 120 crore compared to Rs 71 crore in Q3FY21 and Rs 78 crore in Q4FY20. During Q4FY21, other expenses as a percentage of sales were at 32% in Q4FY21 compared to 21% in Q4FY20 and 22% in Q3FY21. During the quarter, other expenses included Rs 35 crore spent on CSR activities, which led to higher total other expense. However, adjusting for CSR expense, HEG’s adjusted EBITDA would have been ~Rs 30 crore.



Outlook


We value the stock at 6.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 2800. On the back of an improved industry outlook, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HEG #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 9, 2021 01:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey