    Buy HEG; target of Rs 1225: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HEG recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1225 in its research report dated November 18, 2022.

    November 21, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on HEG


    HEG is one of the leading graphite electrode manufacturers and exporters globally. HEG has a graphite electrode manufacturing plant of 80000 tonnes per annum at Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh • HEG has a captive power generation capacity of ~76.5 MW (two thermal power plants and one hydro power plant).



    Outlook


    This is likely to support an uptick in graphite electrode prices. Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value HEG at Rs 1225, 6x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

