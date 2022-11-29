Buy HealthCare Global Enterprises; target of Rs 375: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HealthCare Global Enterprises

HCG’s consolidated post IND AS EBITDA grew healthy 21% YoY (4% QoQ) to Rs 747mn, in line with our estimates (Rs754mn). Adjusted for one time consulting (Rs50mn) and ESOP related charges (Rs12.9mn); was up by 28% YoY. Existing centers reported strong profitability with EBITDA growth of 30% YoY (4% QoQ) to Rs777mn, while new centers reported EBITDA at Rs 95mn (Rs 195mn in H1FY23). Margins improved by 10bps QoQ (25bps YoY) to 17.8% on cost rationalization initiatives. Margins adjusted for one off were at 19.3%. HCG’s asset light approach with focus on partnering has made its business model – capital efficient and scalable. The company operates most of its Comprehensive Cancer Centre (CCC) on lease/rental basis with HCG investing only in equipment’s. Out of 25 HCG’s CCC, only four are on owned land. HCG is in a consolidation mode and given reducing capex intensity, we expect profitability to improve further. Our FY23E and FY24E EBITDA stands increase by ~4-5%. We expect a 27% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-25E after adjusting for IND AS. At CMP, the stock trades at 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA adjusted for rentals.

Outlook

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised TP of Rs375 (Rs358 earlier) valuing at 18x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE