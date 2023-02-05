Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3225: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on HDFC

HDFC Limited (HDFC) reported core PPoP at Rs. 4,544 crore (up 11% y-o-y/4% q-o-q). AUM growth moderated to 13% y-o-y/2% q-o-q, led by normalisation of base and lower business activity due to festive holidays in Q3. Management guided that business activity picked up in November and December; however, there were no constraints on the demand side. Individual loans grew by 18.5% y-o-y, while non-individual book declined by 5.9% y-o-y. NII grew by 13% y-o-y/4% q-o-q, in line with AUM growth. NIM (considering securitisation income, calculated as a percentage of average AUM) was stable at 2.87% vs. 2.86% q-o-q. Asset-quality trends were stable. Credit costs (as a percentage of average AUM) stood at 21 bps vs. 28bps q-o-q. Combined gross stage 2 and 3 assets fell by 29 bps q-o-q to 5.56%. GNPL in individual loans stood at 0.86% vs. 0.91% in the last quarter; and in the non-individual book, GNPL stood at 3.89% vs. 3.99% in the last quarter. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 3,225.



Outlook

At the CMP, HDFC trades at 1.7x/1.5x its FY2023E/FY2024E Core BV. As the merger is expected to be consummated by Q2FY2024, making estimates in isolation for HDFC Limited for FY2025E seems irrelevant.

