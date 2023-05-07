Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3200: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC

HDFC saw a good quarter with core PPoP beating PLe by 12% led by better NII/NIM and higher assignment income. Asset quality was stronger as GNPA reduced QoQ from 1.5% to 1.2% due to higher recoveries. Net AuM growth was softer at 9.2% YoY due to 11% drop in non-individual which has been run down to comply with merger. We see superior AuM growth at 12% in FY24/25E as 1) bulk of run-down has been effected and 2) HDFC expects home loan momentum to sustain. Company would need to build-up LCR before merger since LCR as per bank norms is ~75% (reported 128%). While we await clarity on the LCR need to assess the NIM impact, HDFCB does hold excess SLR.

Outlook

With core RoE at ~14%, valuation is at 1.8x. Keeping multiple at 2.3x we shift to Mar’25 core ABV and raise TP from Rs3,000 to Rs3,200. Retain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HDFC - 05 -05 - 2023 - prabhu