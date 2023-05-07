English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3200: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3200 in its research report dated May 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC

    HDFC saw a good quarter with core PPoP beating PLe by 12% led by better NII/NIM and higher assignment income. Asset quality was stronger as GNPA reduced QoQ from 1.5% to 1.2% due to higher recoveries. Net AuM growth was softer at 9.2% YoY due to 11% drop in non-individual which has been run down to comply with merger. We see superior AuM growth at 12% in FY24/25E as 1) bulk of run-down has been effected and 2) HDFC expects home loan momentum to sustain. Company would need to build-up LCR before merger since LCR as per bank norms is ~75% (reported 128%). While we await clarity on the LCR need to assess the NIM impact, HDFCB does hold excess SLR.

    Outlook

    With core RoE at ~14%, valuation is at 1.8x. Keeping multiple at 2.3x we shift to Mar’25 core ABV and raise TP from Rs3,000 to Rs3,200. Retain BUY.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    HDFC - 05 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2023 01:45 pm