Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3150: ICICI Direct

Feb 07, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3150 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC

HDFC Ltd is the largest NBFC engaged in the housing finance business. It has demonstrated a consistent performance in terms of both business growth as well as asset quality. • Individual loans contribute ~82% of AUM • Stake in subsidiaries in insurance, asset management business aids value.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We maintain our multiple at ~1.8x FY25E core ABV and Rs 1414 (15% discount) for subsidiaries and revise our TP from Rs 2850 to Rs 3150.

