Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC

HDFC Ltd is the largest NBFC engaged in the housing finance business. It has demonstrated a consistent performance in terms of both business growth as well as asset quality. • Individual loans contribute ~82% of AUM • Stake in subsidiaries in insurance, asset management business aids value.



Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We maintain our multiple at ~1.8x FY25E core ABV and Rs 1414 (15% discount) for subsidiaries and revise our TP from Rs 2850 to Rs 3150.

