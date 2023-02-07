Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3150: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3150 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.
Broker Research
February 07, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC
HDFC Ltd is the largest NBFC engaged in the housing finance business. It has demonstrated a consistent performance in terms of both business growth as well as asset quality. • Individual loans contribute ~82% of AUM • Stake in subsidiaries in insurance, asset management business aids value.
Outlook
We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We maintain our multiple at ~1.8x FY25E core ABV and Rs 1414 (15% discount) for subsidiaries and revise our TP from Rs 2850 to Rs 3150.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.