English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3150: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3150 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 07, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC

    HDFC Ltd is the largest NBFC engaged in the housing finance business. It has demonstrated a consistent performance in terms of both business growth as well as asset quality. • Individual loans contribute ~82% of AUM • Stake in subsidiaries in insurance, asset management business aids value.


    Outlook

    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We maintain our multiple at ~1.8x FY25E core ABV and Rs 1414 (15% discount) for subsidiaries and revise our TP from Rs 2850 to Rs 3150.