Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3050: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC

HDFC reported a 3QFY23 PAT of INR36.9b (up 13% YoY), led by margin expansion and lower credit costs. Core PPOP grew 11% YoY to INR45.4b. Margin expanded sequentially with 9QFY23 NIM at 3.5% (v/s 3.4% in 1HFY23). Credit costs declined ~7bp QoQ to ~25bp, aided by minor improvement in asset quality. Disbursements in the Individual segment were slightly above INR400b in 3QFY23. Individual/total AUM rose 19%/13% YoY, respectively, with Individual loans comprising ~83% of AUM.

Outlook

HDFC continues to have a strong ‘right to win’ in its standalone Mortgage business. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,050 (premised on Sep’24E SoTP).

