Buy HDFC; target of Rs 3025: Sharekhan

HDFC’s reported, PAT at Rs. 3,669 crore , lagged both street expectations and our estimates of Rs. 3,905 crore, rising by 22% y-o-y/ -1% q-o-q mainly due to lower net interest income (up 8% y-o-y and was down 3% q-o-q). Despite strong AUM growth (17% y-o-y; 3% q-o-q), NII growth was modest (8% y-o-y/ -3% q-o-q) due to a 21 bps q-o-q/ 20 bps y-o-y fall in margins. NIMs (calculated as % of avg. AUMs) stood at 2.68%. NIMs were lower mainly on account of lag in transmission of increased rates on asset book and lower swap rate benefit achieved in Q1FY22. Operating profits grew by 11%y-o-y / 2% q-o-q on the back of higher non-core income from higher dividend. Credit costs (% of avg AUM) remained broadly stable q-o-q at 31 bps. Gross NPL ratio improved by 13 bps q-o-q to 1.78% in Q1FY23 versus 1.91% in Q4FY22. GNPL in individual loans stood at 0.98% versus 0.99% in last quarter and in non-individual book GNPL stood at 4.44% versus 4.76% in the last quarter.



We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged SOTP based PT of Rs. 3,025. At CMP, HDFC trades at 1.4x and 1.2x of its FY23E/FY24E Core BV.

